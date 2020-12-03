Video
Current account surplus crosses $4 billion

Published : Thursday, 3 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Shamsul Huda

The current account surplus has crossed $4 billion with the trade gaps narrowing and higher inflow of remittance, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB)'s latest statistics.
The development indicates a better health of the country's economy's external account which stockpiled foreign currency reserve with more than $41 billion, an amount that can pay worth 8.1 months' import bills.
The BB statistics say trade deficit further narrowed by $1.2 billion to (-) $3.29 billion in October from (-) $2.04 billion in September with higher export and lower import this year.
In the mean time remittance inflow in October increased by over $2 billion to $8.9 billion from $6.16 billion in September.
According to the BB statistics current account surplus in October reached $4.05 billion which is $478 million higher than in September, whereas it was over $1.5 billion deficit during the corresponding month of the last financial year.
While talking to the Daily Observer a senior BB official said despite a slow growth of gross foreign direct investments during ongoing pandemic the external account is in better position but it is likely to deplete fast once there is pressure on import and if there is outflow of foreign currency in the new normal situation.
He said in the health balance of payment, it is quite discomfort in lowering net foreign direct investment which dropped by over 30 percent in October this year over the corresponding month of last year.
The BB official said fall of portfolio investments by foreigners even that many have withdrawn their investments in capital market indicate a setback in the economy.
Nazneen Ahmed, fellow of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies said due to prolonged pandemic foreign currency outflow had dropped as many people      cannot go out.
Besides import of raw materials and capital machinery have also dropped in slow fresh investments and lowering demands for many food and non food items.
She said such import export gap had contributed to lower trade deficit. The economist also said the trend of sending more money by expatriates is still continuing as they are still scared of worse situation of corona pandemic in the coming days.
On the other hand, she said, the remittance inflow is increasing as many expatriates stuck in the country for a long time had returned to their respective work places.
But still many are in the country as there is second wave of corona virus infection in many western countries.


