Brother-in-law among four indicted

A Dhaka court on Wednesday framed charges against four accused in the sensational Sagira Morshed murder case.

After 31 years of the murder, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) unearthed the clue to the murder in November last year.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court framed the charges after rejecting the discharge petitions of the accused. The court fixed January 11 for producing the witnesses.

The accused are Sagira Morshed 's brother-in-law Dr Hasan Ali Chowdhury,

his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, Anas Mahmud alias Rejwan, and Maruf Reza, who was hired for the killing.

Though the court framed charge against them, it granted bail to accused Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin as she is ill.

On January 14 this year, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) submitted the charge sheet naming 57 prosecution witnesses.

According to the case statements, Sagira Morshed, 34, was shot dead by a hired assailant in the capital's Siddheswari area on July 25, 1989 when she was returning home with her daughter after picking her from school.

Sagira's husband Abdus Salam Chowdhury filed a case with Ramna Police Station over the murder the same day.

According to PBI, the Detective Branch (DB) of Police submitted a charge sheet accusing Mintu alias Montu in the murder case in September 1990. During investigation, accused Maruf Reza was also detained by police.

However, Maruf Reza, now a housing businessman and a resident of Bailey Road, was the nephew of the then home minister Maj Gen (retd) Mahmudul Hasan,

Later, court framed charges against Montu and began trial on January 17, 1991. However, Maruf's name started to pop up during the witness testimony.

The court then stayed the trial for six months and ordered further investigation in the case granting a prayer of the assistant public prosecutor (APP).

Meanwhile, Maruf Reza filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the court order.

On July 2, 1991, the High Court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why the lower court order should not be declared invalid.

The government recently decided to undo the HC stay order after the lattermost investigation officer of the case brought the matter to Attorney General's attention.

Finally, a High Court division bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman withdrew the stay order on the case.

