Plan to buy 6.25 lakh tonnes of fertiliser

Panel okays 12 buying proposals including 50,000 tonnes of rice

Published : Thursday, 3 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Correspondent

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Wednesday approved 12   purchase proposals including two separate ones for procurement 6.25 lakh tonnes of fertilizer.
The approval came in the meeting virtually held with Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq in the chair. Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Dr Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal later briefed reporters saying the meeting has okayed a proposal under which 6 lakh tonnes of DAP fertilizer would be purchased.
It would be procured under state-level agreement between Saudi firm MA'ADEN, and BADC at a cost of around Taka 2,097.98 crore.
The meeting approved another proposal for procuring 25,000 tonnes of bulk prield (optional) urea fertilizer from Qatar Chemical and Petrochemical Marketing and Distribution Company (Muntajat) for the current fiscal at a cost of around Taka 54.69 crore.
Saleh informed that the CCGP meeting gave nod to another proposal for procuring 50,000 tonnes of non-basmati rice through     international quotation from a West Bengal firm at a cost of around Taka 176.38 crore.
The meeting approved the joint venture bids of National Development Engineers Limited, Taher Brothers Limited and Hasan Techno Builders Limited at a cost of around Taka 266.15 crore for completing package WP-01 of the Karnaphuli tunnel connecting road including Anwara upazila road into four-lane (Shikalbaha-Anwara national highway).
Another proposal was approved for accomplishing the work of nine residential tower buildings for Bangladesh Police in different parts of the country by Desh Unnayan Limited and M/S Haque Enterprise Limited which proved to be the lowest bidder at a cost of around Taka 64.12 crore.
Another proposal for procuring 54.50 million cycle oral tablets from the Techno Drug Limited and Renata Limited was approved. Besides, the meeting gave nod to another proposal under which Belgium-based company Jan De Nul will conduct the dredging operations and emergency maintenance at the Rabnabad Channel of Payra Port with a cost of Taka 408.87 crore.
The meeting approved a proposal from the Power Division and four separate procurement proposals from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division.
Dr Saleh said under the Power Division, Energypac Engineering Limited, will install three substations on turn-key basis. Development of six substations and extension of three bays was also approved at a cost of around Taka 70.53 crore.
The meeting also approved another proposal for procuring project management and contract management services for additional 12 months by the ILF Consulting Engineers, Germany for accomplishing "Installation of Single Point Mooring (SPM) with double pipeline" at a cost of around Taka 72.25 crore.
Another proposal for installing pipelines on deep post trenching method by the EPC China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Company Limited at Kutubdia and Matarbari approach channels was approved.
The meeting also approved a proposal for awarding contract to Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions Corporation (TGES) consultant firm, and Nippon Koei Co. Ltd (NK), for feasibility study to RFP evaluation of Terminal Developer Selection with Taka 43 crore for setting up land-based LNG Terminal at Matarbari in Moheshkhali.
It also gave nod to procuring additional 40,000 tonnes of Octane 95 RON from Emirates National Oil Company Limited, Singapore at a cost of Taka 129.63 crore.


