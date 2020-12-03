Video
Elections to 61 municipalities on Jan 16

CCC polls likely by Dec-end

Published : Thursday, 3 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Staff Correspondent

The second phase of elections to 61 municipalities will be held on January 16.
Election Commission Senior Secretary Md Alamgir announced the election schedule at a press conference held at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon on Wednesday.
According to the schedule, the last date for submission of nomination papers is December 20, scrutiny of nomination papers on December 22 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 29.
Alamgir said the EC will use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in 29 out of 61 municipalities while the elections to the rest 32 municipalities will be held through ballot papers.
Earlier, EC had announced that polls to 25 municipalities of 23 districts will be held on December 28 using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
The voting in all 61 municipalities will be held from 8:00am to 4:00pm without any break. Earlier, EC announced that polls to 25 municipalities of 23 districts will be held on December 28 using Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).
About the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) polls, the EC secretary said elections to the city corporation may be held by the end of December.


