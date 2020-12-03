Country sees spike in daily C-19 deaths

Thirty-eight more people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, taking the total number of deaths from the deadly virus in the country to 6,713, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

At least 2,198 new infections were recorded during the period, bringing the total number of people infected with the virus to

4,69,423, the release added.

As many as 15,972 samples were tested at 118 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate now stands at 13.76 percent, according to data released by DGHS.

As many as 2,562 new recovery cases from the virus have been recorded in last 24 hours and the total number of recoveries now stands at 385,786. The recovery rate is now stands at 82.18 percent.

Among the 38 deaths, 25 were men and 13 women while one was under ten-year-old, one between 21 and 30, three within 31-40, four between 41 and 50, four within 51-60 and 25 were above 60 years old, the release said.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on March 8 and recorded first death on March 18.

Globally, over 63.93 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.48 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.







