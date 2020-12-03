Video
48 tonnes of chemicals to be destroyed today

Items sent to Lafarge Holcim in Sunamganj from Ctg Port

Published : Thursday, 3 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Dec 2: A total of 48 tonnes of 'dangerous chemicals' on Wednesday have been sent to Lafarge Holcim Factory at Surma under Sunamganj district for destruction.
The chemicals have been sent to Sunamganj on three covered vans from Chattogram Port this evening. Chattogram Environment Department recommended Chattogram Customs House to destroy those at 2000 degrees Celsius.
The Chattogram Customs House and the Chattogram Port Authority have consented to destroying those dangerous chemicals putting it under ground.
But the Chattogram Environment Department protested against their decision.
Sanaullah Nuri Director of Chattogram Environment Department told the Daily Observer that those were not safe in underground.     Nuri preferred the Lafarge Holcim factory as it has a furnace with 2000 degrees Celsius capacity.
The Chattogram Customs House sources said, those chemicals would be destroyed in Holcim furnace on Thursday.
The Chattogram Port authority and the Customs House detected that one of the storage sheds of the Chattogram Port was full of date expired explosive chemicals that had been kept undelivered since 2000.
The six member enquiry team of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), Customs House, Environment Department, Bangladesh Navy and Explosive department detected a total of 41 chemicals among 136 chemicals dangerous for the storage in the shed. Any time the date expired dangerous chemicals weighing more than 5 tonnes may explode.
The six member team headed by Commodore Shariful Bari, member (Harbour) of CPA preferred to destroy or remove from the CPA Shed.  Otherwise, any moment, Chattogram Port installations may face a devastating situation like Lebanon Port.
According to inquiry team a total of 41 types of chemicals include all powder like soda ash, dyeing chemicals, hydrogen peroxide, hydrochloric acid, perfume and other kinds have been remaining in the shed in dangerous condition.
The importers of the chemicals did not take delivery of those items. Moreover, the dates of those chemicals have been expired long time ago. So, the enquiry body opined that those items might cause any untoward situation in the port premises.
After the explosion at Lebanon Port at the beginning of August last, the CPA management a constituted  six- member enquiry committee with Commodore Shariful Bari, member (Harbour) of CPA as the head including the representatives from CCH, CPA, Environment Department, Bangladesh Navy and Explosive department on August 9 last.
The committee inspected the shed and detected 41 items out of 136 damaging for the port installations.
THREE CONTAINERS NOT HARMFUL, SAYS BAEC EXPERT TEAM
Meanwhile, the four member experts team of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) had completed the radiation survey of three containers with date expired explosive chemicals. The radiation survey began on Tuesday last.
After two days of survey the BAEC team said that those chemicals are not harmful. So, the containers with the chemicals might be preserved in the port shed.
The four member team was headed by Dr M Moinul Islam, Head of the Health Physics and Radioactive Waste Management Unit (HPRWMU) under Bangladesh Energy Research Institute (BAERI). Other members of the team are; Senior Scientific Officer M Fakhruddin, Testing officer M Habibur Rahman and Scientific Assistant M Fazlur Rahman Khan.


« PreviousNext »

