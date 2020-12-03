Rohingya relocation to Bhasan Char starts tomorrow

The government is going to shift more than 1,200 Rohingyas from 500 families living in camps in Ukhia and Teknaf of Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char from December 4 (tomorrow).

International humanitarian organizations, however, have questioned the suitability of the flood-prone islet for housing refugees.

According to the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner's (RRRC) Office in Cox's Bazar, the office has finalized the process of relocating about 500 Rohingya families to Bhasan Char in the first phase.

The government wants to relocate 100,000 refugees to Bhashan Char site gradually. As many as 23 local NGOs will also accompany them, a Foreign Ministry source said.

Before start the relocation plan, UN Dhaka office and EUs ambassadors stationed in Dhaka on Wednesday once again raised dozens of issues that need addressing to make it (BhashanChar) safe for habitation, including protection from disasters including cyclones and tidal surges.

Bangladesh has spent about US $280 million to construct housing, a large embankment, and other infrastructure on the island. An additional $92 million was allocated in December 2019 for raising the height of the embankment and to build an administration.

"Initiatives were then taken to build infrastructure at Bhasan Char to reduce the pressure on Cox's Bazar. As part of this, the government has implemented a shelter project in Bhasan Char at a cost of Tk2, 312 crore from its own funds for the relocation of Rohingyas," a senior official of the Ministry of Disaster told this correspondent.

In order to protect 40 sq km area from tides and tidal surges, 13-km-long embankment and infrastructure of 120 cluster villages suitable for 100,000 Rohingyas have been constructed, he added.

Forty Rohingya leaders, representing 34 refugee camps were taken to Bhasan Char by members of Bangladesh's armed forces on September 6 to evaluate the condition of the island. RRRC organised the tour.

On November 16, a 32-member delegation of officials from 22 NGOs visited Bhasan Char and said a very conducive environment had been created for the Rohingyas to live there.

There are adequate measures to deal with disasters, including their comfortable living and livelihood. Bhasan Char will be much better than the way the Rohingyas are living in Cox's Bazar at present, said the delegates.

"Though the leaders said the site was safe and well managed a group of NGOs and diplomatic missions opposes the idea of the relocation," a senior official of the RRRC said.

Meanwhile, a new list demanding food and non-food items for relocating Rohingyas to Bhasan Char has been added to the official website of RRRC on Tuesday.

Various NGOs have also asked the government to submit projects (food and non-food) to conduct possible assistance activities after the relocation of Rohingyas to Bhasan Char.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on October 18 categorically said international NGOs, including UNHCR, were creating pressure against the Bhasan Char relocation programme even though some Rohingyas were willing to go there.

European Union (EU) Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink recently sought visits by UN technical and humanitarian protection teams in Bhasan Char though Rohingya leaders recently expressed satisfaction over the situation there.

On August 25, 2017, more than 750,000 Rohingyas took refuge in Bangladesh in the face of horrific torture by the Myanmar government. A large number of Rohingyas also took refuge earlier. At present their number is at least 1.1 million.







