Bangabandhu’s sculpture to be set up in Ankara: Turkish envoy

Muslim majority country Turkey has decided to set up a sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, in Ankara, the capital of Turkey.

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan on Wednesday informed this to journalists after paying a courtesy call on Information Minister Hasan Mahmud at his office at Secretariat in the city.

Turan also said a sculpture of Kemal Ataturk, the Father of modern Turkey, will be set up in Dhaka.

State Minister for

Information Murad Hasan, Information Secretary Khaja Mia and senior officials of the ministry were present at the meeting.

Hasan Mahmud said, "There is a historical relationship between Bangladesh and Turkey. There are also many similarities between the values and culture of the two countries."

The minister said, "We all know that Turkish President Erdogan has been invited to join the function of the Mujib Year, Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu. He also agreed to come if the situation became favorable amid COVID-19 situation."

Besides, he said, discussions were held to air programmes at TRT, an English television channel of Turkey, impart training to journalists of two countries marking the golden jubilee of the Independence in the next year and exchange cultural activities.

Discussions were also held on setting up of sculptures of Bangabandhu at Istanbul in Turkey and Kemal Ataturk at Chattogram in Bangladesh, said Hasan, also Awami League Joint General Secretary.

Turan said discussions were also held about bilateral issues of the two friendly countries and added, "We hope that we will participate in the closing ceremony of the Mujib Year."

He said, "Bangabandhu is a model of Bangladesh and Kemal Ataturk is a model of Turkey. We have taken a decision to set up sculptures of the two leaders in the respective countries."

"Sculpture of Bangabandhu will be set up in Ankara and sculpture of Kemal Ataturk at Kamel Ataturk Avenue in Dhaka," he added.





