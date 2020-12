BANKING EVENTS

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali (Chief Guest) along with Deputy Managing Directors Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md. Sirajul Hoque and Md. Shamsul Hoque, high officials, inaugurating its Budhata Bazar sub-branch at Assasuni, Satkhira through virtual platform on Wednesday. photo: Bank