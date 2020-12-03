MBL holds workshop on finance under green banking



Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) held a virtual workshop on 'Sustainable Finance under Green Banking' recently. A total number of 81 officials including Branch Heads, Officials from concerned Divisions of Head Office and six entrepreneurs of the Bank attended the online programme, says a press release.Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the virtual workshop. In his address Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury advised the participants to strictly adhere with the sustainable finance policy guidelines of central bank.Mati UL Hasan, Additional Managing Director and CRO also addressed at the virtual session.Khondkar Morshed Millat, General Manager, Sustainable Finance Department (SFD) of Bangladesh Bank was the key note speaker at the workshop. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the the programme.