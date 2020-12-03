UCB Investment Ltd appoints Tanzim Alamgir as CEO



Tanzim Alamgir

He looked after the overall operations as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of City Bank Capital and led the investment banking division contributing to bringing the institution to where it is today.

During his tenure in CBC, he has completed numerous first of its kind deals in Bangladesh like- perpetual bonds, bank guarantee backed bonds, preference share of the first private LNG terminal in Bangladesh first subordinated bond for a state-owned bank (Agrani Bank Limited), subordinated bonds, zero-coupon bonds for a number of commercial banks and corporates in different industries.

His efforts for CBC also led the bank to win the 'Finance Asia 2020 Best Investment Bank in Bangladesh' Award.

Alamgir is a seasoned professional having diversified exposure in finance, operations, and strategy for more than 13 years with a great relationship with banks, NBFIs, and corporate houses, having a special focus on fundraising for large, local, and multinational sectors of the country.

He has worked with the Financing Strategy and Operations team in Grameenphone and IIDFC prior to City Bank Capital.

He was also associated with a number of reputed banks and financial institutions like Mutual Trust Bank Limited, ICB Islamic Bank Limited, The City Bank Limited, and Brac Bank Limited.

He has completed a Master of Business Administration from American International University Bangladesh (AIUB) and B.Sc. in Computer Science and Engineering from Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB).





























