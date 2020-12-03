NLI elects Morshed Alam as Chairman



Morshed Alam MP, Industrialist and entrepreneur of the country has been elected Chairman of National Life Insurance (NLI). The 259th meeting of the Board of Directors elected him which held recently by digital platform, says a press release.Morshed Alam is a Sponsor Director of the Company and he was also elected member of Parliament from Noakhali-2 constituency nominated by Bangladesh Awami League.He is Chairman of noted conglomerate Bengal Group and popular TV Channel Rtv. Involved in export-oriented Plastic, Garments, Chemical, Food processing and other business.Morshed won National Export Trophy (Gold and Bronze) and got elected CIP for many times.