Stocks rise for 2nd running day on buying spree

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the second consecutive session on Sunday as the confident investors, mostly the bargain hunters were on their buying spree.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSEadvanced by 30.90 points or 0.63 per cent to 4,934 and the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 9.47 points to 1,704 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 6.26 points to 1,126 at the close of the session.

Turnover, on the DSE rose to Tk 8.41 billion, 27 per cent up from the previous day's turnover of Tk 6.63 billion.

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 355 issues traded, 153 ended higher, 106 closed lower while 96 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 170,887 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 293.90 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market capitalisation of DSE rose to Tk 3,965 billion on Wednesday, from Tk 3,927 billion in the previous day.

Beximco topped the turnover list with 17.53 million shares worth Tk 448 million changing hands, closely followed by National Feed Mills, Beximco Pharma, Bangladesh Submarine Cable, and Nitol Insurance.

Summit Alliance Port was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.92 per cent while ACI was the worst loser, losing 8.36 per cent following its price adjustment after the record date.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) gained 67 points to 14,158 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 40 points to close at 8,527.

Of the issues traded, 109 advanced, 82 declined and 59 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 10.13 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of more than Tk 241 million.















