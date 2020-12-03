Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 December, 2020, 12:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Xiaomi trade halted in Hong Kong by disclosure delay

Published : Thursday, 3 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

HONG KONG, Dec 2: China's number two smartphone maker Xiaomi briefly suspended trading of its shares in Hong Kong on Wednesday after failing to disclose a multibillion-dollar top-up placement in time for the market to open.
The unusual halt came just after business began with a brief statement to the stock exchange and remained in place throughout the morning.
Trading began again in the afternoon once a full disclosure of a share and bond sale was published, though shares were down more than six per cent. In that later filing to the stock exchange Xiaomi said it plans to sell 1 billion shares at HK$23.70 a piece, raising $3.1 billion.
It also proposed the sale of convertible bonds, raising a net $855 million.
Hong Kong's stock exchange requires a company to apply for a trading halt if certain inside information has been made public before an official disclosure.
"It's definitely unusual because other companies which had share placements usually file the official announcements soon after pricing," Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi International Hong Kong, told Bloomberg News.
Xiaomi's shares have soared more than 140 per cent this year, boosted by the troubles of its main competitor Huawei, which has been battered by US sanctions as tensions with Beijing plunge.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MBL holds workshop on finance under green banking
Americans staying jobless for longer as C-19 stretches on
Nike racism ad sparks big response in Japan
UCB Investment Ltd appoints Tanzim Alamgir as CEO
NLI elects Morshed Alam as Chairman
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on buying spree
Xiaomi trade halted in Hong Kong by disclosure delay


Latest News
Chattogram win nail-biter against Rajshahi
Elderly man stabbed dead in Noakhali
Freedom Fighter Shahjaman Muzumder passes away
Israel gets new missile boat as Iran tensions surge
CWI happy with health safety protocol offered by BCB
Restriction on public gatherings an ominous sign: BNP
Appeal opens against acquittal of Briton convicted in Daniel Pearl murder
Voting in 61 municipalities on January 16
2 Mushiganj MPs contract COVID-19
2020 likely world's second hottest, U.N. says
Most Read News
Warrant issued against Baul singer Rita Dewan, 2 others
Bangladesh: 38 more deaths from COVID-19 reported in last 24hrs
7 get death in valiant FF Atiqullah murder case
3 Bangladeshis die from electrocution in Oman
7 Myanmar citizens held with around 3 lakh Yaba tablets in Teknaf
UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use
Arrest warrant issued against PK Haldar
Police find bomb-like objects near US Embassy in Dhaka
Over 2,500 US virus deaths in 24hrs: Johns Hopkins
Trial in Sagira Morshed murder case begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft