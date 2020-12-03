Creative IT organises special online competition

Creative IT Institute, one of the leading IT institute in the country, has arranged a special online competition and the winners will be awarded entrepreneurial funds, laptops, drones, cameras.

Moreover 200 winners will be ensured full- funded scholarship opportunities in IT courses, says a press release.

The four categories of the competition are Mobile Photography, Video Making, Image Manipulation, and Business Idea Generation.

Anyone can participate in this competition from any part of the world.

More details, including the category of the competition, can be available at https://creativeitinstitute.com/12-years-celebration.

Those who are interested in this competition must take part by January 1, 2021. The final winners will be nominated after submitting the file by voting and by the judge's verdict.

Israfil PK (Ratan), Chairman, Dept. of Graphic Design, Dhaka University, Filmmaker and director Redwan Rony, young Bangladeshi Photographer Tanvir Rohan and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Creative IT Institute, Monir Hossain, will be the judge in this event.

Regarding the competition, Monir Hosen said, "The journey of Creative IT started a decade ago. In the last 12 years, we have been awarded many prestigious awards for our outstanding contribution to the IT sector.

"During this time, more than 42,000 trained students, more than 15,000 job placements, and more than three hundred experienced teachers have combined to make the institution outstanding.

"We hope that this online competition, organized on the occasion of the 12th anniversary, will obviously create a great opportunity for the young generation in the field of IT."











