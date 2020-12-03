Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 December, 2020, 12:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Creative IT organises special online competition

Published : Thursday, 3 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4
Business Desk

Creative IT Institute, one of the leading IT institute in the country, has arranged a special online competition and the winners will be awarded entrepreneurial funds, laptops, drones, cameras.
Moreover 200 winners will be ensured full- funded scholarship opportunities in IT courses, says a press release.
The four categories of the competition are Mobile Photography, Video Making, Image Manipulation, and Business Idea Generation.
Anyone can participate in this competition from any part of the world.
More details, including the category of the competition, can be available at https://creativeitinstitute.com/12-years-celebration.
Those who are interested in this competition must take part by January 1, 2021. The final winners will be nominated after submitting the file by voting and by the judge's verdict.
Israfil PK (Ratan), Chairman, Dept. of Graphic Design, Dhaka University, Filmmaker and director Redwan Rony, young Bangladeshi Photographer Tanvir Rohan and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Creative IT Institute, Monir Hossain, will be the judge in this event.
Regarding the competition, Monir Hosen said, "The journey of Creative IT started a decade ago. In the last 12 years, we have been awarded many prestigious awards for our outstanding contribution to the IT sector.
"During this time, more than 42,000 trained students, more than 15,000 job placements, and more than three hundred experienced teachers have combined to make the institution outstanding.
"We hope that this online competition, organized on the occasion of the 12th anniversary, will obviously create a great opportunity for the young generation in the field of IT."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MBL holds workshop on finance under green banking
Americans staying jobless for longer as C-19 stretches on
Nike racism ad sparks big response in Japan
UCB Investment Ltd appoints Tanzim Alamgir as CEO
NLI elects Morshed Alam as Chairman
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on buying spree
Xiaomi trade halted in Hong Kong by disclosure delay


Latest News
Chattogram win nail-biter against Rajshahi
Elderly man stabbed dead in Noakhali
Freedom Fighter Shahjaman Muzumder passes away
Israel gets new missile boat as Iran tensions surge
CWI happy with health safety protocol offered by BCB
Restriction on public gatherings an ominous sign: BNP
Appeal opens against acquittal of Briton convicted in Daniel Pearl murder
Voting in 61 municipalities on January 16
2 Mushiganj MPs contract COVID-19
2020 likely world's second hottest, U.N. says
Most Read News
Warrant issued against Baul singer Rita Dewan, 2 others
Bangladesh: 38 more deaths from COVID-19 reported in last 24hrs
7 get death in valiant FF Atiqullah murder case
3 Bangladeshis die from electrocution in Oman
7 Myanmar citizens held with around 3 lakh Yaba tablets in Teknaf
UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use
Arrest warrant issued against PK Haldar
Police find bomb-like objects near US Embassy in Dhaka
Over 2,500 US virus deaths in 24hrs: Johns Hopkins
Trial in Sagira Morshed murder case begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft