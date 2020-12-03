Video
Axiata Game winners to vie in int'l gaming contest

Published : Thursday, 3 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4
Business Desk

The champion and runner-up teams of the "Axiata Game Hero Season 2," winners will now participate in the international gaming competition to be held on 19 December 2020 organized by Axiata.
The Robi and Airtel, both the brands of the leading digital company, Robi Axiata Limited recently have successfully concluded the second international online mobile gaming competition in Bangladesh, titled, "Axiata Game Hero Season 2."
Playing in multi-player format, the champion team received ninety-three thousand taka as prize money.
Teams securing the second and third position received eighty-one thousand and sixty-eight thousand taka respectively in the second edition of national level gaming competition of the country, says a press release.
In total, 48 contestants participated in the grand finale of the Bangladesh leg of the competition in 12 teams. Each team was formed with four contestants. The 12 participating teams received around five lakh sixty-four thousand taka worth gift items.
Around 2 lakh Bangladeshi gamers registered for the competition. Following a fiercely contested competition, the top 96 solo players on the solo leaderboard at the end of the first stage proceeded to form 24 teams for participating in the Squad series. From the Squad series, top 12 teams participated in Regional Finale on 27th November 2020.
Among top 12 teams "B26 OFFICIAL" and "BD71 EXPERT-X" has been qualified for the GRAND finale to be held on 19 December. The Axiata Game Hero competition has been based on a popular game, "Free Fire".
Alongside the top two teams from Bangladesh, contestants from Cambodia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Malaysia will take part in the international level competition. Axiata's operating companies in these countries organized national level competition in these countries just like the way Robi Axiata Limited did it in Bangladesh.


