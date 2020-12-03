bKash interacts with for customers’ safety



CID Chief Barrister and Additional Inspector General Mahbubur Rahman presiding over a meeting with bKash officials including bKash CEO Kamal Quadir, on MFS customers' safety, at CID office in Dhaka, recently.

The discussion includes how the two parties can jointly work to ensure safety in MFS sector that contributes to the financial inclusion of the country.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) with the vision of ensuring customer safety in Mobile Financial Services (MFS), which is greatly considered as an efficient, convenient and popular technology-based service for financial transactions.

CID Chief Barrister Additional Inspector General Mahbubur Rahman presided over the meeting also attended by bKash CEO Kamal Quadir, says a press release.

DIG of CPC, CID Md. Jamil Ahmed; DIG (Training) Md. Shah Alam; Additional DIG Md. Kamrul Ahsan, CPC and other senior officers of CID were present in the meeting. Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer Major General Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam (Retd.) and other senior officials were also present from bKash.

























