Thursday, 3 December, 2020, 12:02 AM
Published : Thursday, 3 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd (WHIL) Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed along with National Film Award winner Film Maker Nargis Akter, actor Amin Khan and Walton Executive Director and Brand Development Coordinator Firoj Alam and other high officials, pose at 'Smart Fridge, Smart Maker' video making contest launching at the Walton Corporate Office at the city's Bashundhara Residential Area on Monday. The contestant will have to make a maximum 90-second duration video content on Walton fridge based on their own script to win up to taka 1 lakh. The first round of the two-round video making competition will start on December 1 and continue throughout the month. The top 10 highest marks obtainer will be promoted to the second round.




