foodpanda launches quick-service pandamart

foodpanda has launched 'pandamart'- a convenient platform for ordering daily necessities online, facilitating customers to buy their desired groceries and daily essentials, and receive delivery within 30 minutes.

Although the pandemic has vastly increased consumers' dependency on online shopping, the majority of such platforms are still confined within a limited variation and stock of food and grocery items, says a press release.

Furthermore, the sudden rise of demand has often led to delays in delivery, adding to the customers' dissatisfaction and leaving a gap in the market for a well-organized and efficient service.

"On-time delivery drives better collaboration with your customers, ensures reliability of delivery and most importantly customer loyalty. Customers expect you to meet the promised delivery date. It is important to set the right expectations with your customers and meet them. With pandamart, we aim to do just that," the press release quoted foodpanda Bangladesh CEO Ambareen Reza as saying regarding pandamart.

With wide varieties of over 3,000 items, ranging from regular household staples to baby products and cleaning supplies, pandamart has original and genuine products of all large multinationals

such as Unilever, Nestle, RB and reputed local companies in its stock. Combined with the best deals and offers, and a large array of items to choose from, pandamart is committed to provide a better online shopping experience every time and meet the rising demand.

In addition, the launch of pandamart has also created new business opportunities for vendors, and employment opportunities for riders and warehouse staff to join the platform, as the demand for delivery of daily necessities increases.





