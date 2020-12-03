Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 December, 2020, 12:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UN seeks $35b to help vulnerable countries

Published : Thursday, 3 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 2: The United Nations launched a $35-billion global appeal on Tuesday to help more than 235 million vulnerable people in 2021, including 10.5 million in Pakistan.
The world body is also seeking $285.3 million for Pakistan, where it is targeting about 3.3 million as the "most vulnerable and fragile."
The UN appeal explained that across the globe, a record 235 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection next year, a near 40 per cent increase on 2020. The UN and partner organisations have listed 160 million people across 56 countries as the most vulnerable.
The UN emergency relief chief Mark Lowcock said the 40 per cent increase was "almost entirely from Covid-19", which has had a particularly devastating impact on developing economies.
The pandemic has forced one in 33 people to seek emergency relief - a significant increase from 1 in 45 at the launch of the Global Humanitarian Overview 2020, which was already the highest figure in decades.
According to the UN appeal, the global economic fallout will continue to have a large-scale socioeconomic impact" on Pakistan throughout 2021, "especially on people already living below the poverty line."
The economic stress will likely result in growing unemployment, inflation and poverty, the report added while stressing the need to support emergency relief, prevention and mitigation measures in Pakistan.
The report pointed out that because of the pandemic, poverty in Pakistan is estimated to rise from 24.3 per cent to 40 per cent in 2021, and the economic impact of the pandemic will be most acute on vulnerable groups and the refugee population.
The report noted that Pakistan has encountered a series of unexpected shocks during 2020 that pushed the most vulnerable people into compounded crises with little opportunity for recovery and affecting nearly every part of the country.
Drought-like conditions in 2019 were followed by a winter emergency across much of the western parts of the country. The Covid-19 pandemic and related economic shock, coupled with public health measures, dealt a severe blow to livelihoods and the economy, disrupted education, and caused increased food insecurity.    -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MBL holds workshop on finance under green banking
Americans staying jobless for longer as C-19 stretches on
Nike racism ad sparks big response in Japan
UCB Investment Ltd appoints Tanzim Alamgir as CEO
NLI elects Morshed Alam as Chairman
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on buying spree
Xiaomi trade halted in Hong Kong by disclosure delay


Latest News
Chattogram win nail-biter against Rajshahi
Elderly man stabbed dead in Noakhali
Freedom Fighter Shahjaman Muzumder passes away
Israel gets new missile boat as Iran tensions surge
CWI happy with health safety protocol offered by BCB
Restriction on public gatherings an ominous sign: BNP
Appeal opens against acquittal of Briton convicted in Daniel Pearl murder
Voting in 61 municipalities on January 16
2 Mushiganj MPs contract COVID-19
2020 likely world's second hottest, U.N. says
Most Read News
Warrant issued against Baul singer Rita Dewan, 2 others
Bangladesh: 38 more deaths from COVID-19 reported in last 24hrs
7 get death in valiant FF Atiqullah murder case
3 Bangladeshis die from electrocution in Oman
7 Myanmar citizens held with around 3 lakh Yaba tablets in Teknaf
UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use
Arrest warrant issued against PK Haldar
Police find bomb-like objects near US Embassy in Dhaka
Over 2,500 US virus deaths in 24hrs: Johns Hopkins
Trial in Sagira Morshed murder case begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft