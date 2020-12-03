Markets struggle to extend rally but vaccine optimism remains

HONG KONG, Dec 2: Stock markets were mixed Wednesday after the previous strong run-up, with profit-taking playing against vaccine prospects and renewed hopes for a fresh US stimulus.

Britain became the first Western country to approve a vaccine as it gave the go-ahead to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for rollout from "next week", while several other pharma giants have submitted theirs in the US and Europe, fanning optimism that the world economy can finally get back on course in 2021.

And in a sign that the outlook is improving despite the coronavirus still surging, the OECD said it expects this year's contraction to be slightly less than previously forecast.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each surged to fresh records as traders returned to buying after taking a breather Monday following a blockbuster November.

Asia struggled to build on Tuesday's strong gains. Tokyo, Sydney and Taipei rose, while Seoul, Manila and Jakarta put on more than one per cent but Hong Kong, Shanghai, Mumbai, Singapore, Bangkok and Wellington all fell.

London, Paris and Frankfurt all dipped at the open.

Still, Kathryn Rooney Vera at Bulltick LLC told Bloomberg TV: "Markets are closing out a phenomenally volatile year in a euphoric manner. Markets are in a full bull scenario."

Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the first vaccine Wednesday and it would be "made available across the UK from next week".

The drug, which was shown to be 95 per cent effective in trials, will first be given to care home residents, health and care staff, the elderly and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

While vaccine hopes -- and the expected economic recovery they fuel -- continue to be the main driver for equities, investors were given an extra boost Tuesday when a bipartisan group of lawmakers offered a $908 billion compromise to pass a much-needed US rescue package. -AFP



















