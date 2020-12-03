FBCCI gets new CEO, Deputy CEO



Professor Dr. Shamsul Alam, Member, Planning Commission of Bangladesh flanked by Monsur Ahmed Choudhury, Trustee, Impact Foundation and other guests, speaking as the chief guest, at a workshop at the InterContinental Dhaka, hotel on Wednesday.

Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque is a civil service professional with 34+ years of influential leadership and acquired high experience in formulation of public policy, rules and regulations, guidelines, standard operation procedure, code of practices as well as implementation of these policies and practices in the field level.

Comes of a prominent family of Babunagar under Fatikchari Upazila in Chattogram, Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, completed Master of Arts in Economics in 1983 and BA (Hons) in 1982 from University of Chittagong. He joined Bangladesh Civil Service on 21 January 1986.

He attended numerous national and international conferences, seminars and training sessions including International Conference on Food Safety and Trade at Geneva in Switzerland, CII Food Safety Summit at New Delhi in India etc. He also visited the USA, UK, Ireland, Sweden, Thailand, Sri Lanka, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Kazakhstan and many other countries.

Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque is married and a proud father of three daughters.

Brigadier General (Retired) S M Ferdous, was born in a prominent Muslim family of Khulna in 1964. He joined the Bangladesh Army as a cadet in 1984. He had a successful and eventful career as a member of Bangladesh Army since being commissioned in December 1985. After serving in different ranks and responsibilities with sincerity, dedication, commitment and patriotism, he retired from Bangladesh Army in August 2019. He also served in Bangladesh Embassy Muscat, Sultanate of Oman as Labour Counsellor and as UN peacekeeper in Sierra Leone.

S M Ferdous, completed BA from University of Chittagong and Masters in Defense Studies from National University in 1985. He also completed M.Phil in Human Resource Development from National Defense College in 2015. He visited the USA, India, China, KSA, UAE, Qatar, Nepal, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Switzerland and many other countries. He is married and a proud father of one son and one daughter.

















Former Additional Secretary Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque and Brigadier General (Retired) S M Ferdous have joined the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Deputy CEO) respectively.Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque is a civil service professional with 34+ years of influential leadership and acquired high experience in formulation of public policy, rules and regulations, guidelines, standard operation procedure, code of practices as well as implementation of these policies and practices in the field level.Comes of a prominent family of Babunagar under Fatikchari Upazila in Chattogram, Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, completed Master of Arts in Economics in 1983 and BA (Hons) in 1982 from University of Chittagong. He joined Bangladesh Civil Service on 21 January 1986.He attended numerous national and international conferences, seminars and training sessions including International Conference on Food Safety and Trade at Geneva in Switzerland, CII Food Safety Summit at New Delhi in India etc. He also visited the USA, UK, Ireland, Sweden, Thailand, Sri Lanka, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Kazakhstan and many other countries.Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque is married and a proud father of three daughters.Brigadier General (Retired) S M Ferdous, was born in a prominent Muslim family of Khulna in 1964. He joined the Bangladesh Army as a cadet in 1984. He had a successful and eventful career as a member of Bangladesh Army since being commissioned in December 1985. After serving in different ranks and responsibilities with sincerity, dedication, commitment and patriotism, he retired from Bangladesh Army in August 2019. He also served in Bangladesh Embassy Muscat, Sultanate of Oman as Labour Counsellor and as UN peacekeeper in Sierra Leone.S M Ferdous, completed BA from University of Chittagong and Masters in Defense Studies from National University in 1985. He also completed M.Phil in Human Resource Development from National Defense College in 2015. He visited the USA, India, China, KSA, UAE, Qatar, Nepal, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Switzerland and many other countries. He is married and a proud father of one son and one daughter.