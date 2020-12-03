Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 December, 2020, 12:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FBCCI gets new CEO, Deputy CEO

Published : Thursday, 3 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Correspondent

Professor Dr. Shamsul Alam, Member, Planning Commission of Bangladesh flanked by Monsur Ahmed Choudhury, Trustee, Impact Foundation and other guests, speaking as the chief guest, at a workshop at the InterContinental Dhaka, hotel on Wednesday.

Professor Dr. Shamsul Alam, Member, Planning Commission of Bangladesh flanked by Monsur Ahmed Choudhury, Trustee, Impact Foundation and other guests, speaking as the chief guest, at a workshop at the InterContinental Dhaka, hotel on Wednesday.

Former Additional Secretary Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque and Brigadier General (Retired) S M Ferdous have joined the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Deputy CEO) respectively.
Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque is a civil service professional with 34+ years of influential leadership and acquired high experience in formulation of public policy, rules and regulations, guidelines, standard operation procedure, code of practices as well as implementation of these policies and practices in the field level.
Comes of a prominent family of Babunagar under Fatikchari Upazila in Chattogram, Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, completed Master of Arts in Economics in 1983 and BA (Hons) in 1982 from University of Chittagong. He joined Bangladesh Civil Service on 21 January 1986.
He attended numerous national and international conferences, seminars and training sessions including International Conference on Food Safety and Trade at Geneva in Switzerland, CII Food Safety Summit at New Delhi in India etc. He also visited the USA, UK, Ireland, Sweden, Thailand, Sri Lanka, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Kazakhstan and many other countries.
Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque is married and a proud father of three daughters.
Brigadier General (Retired) S M Ferdous, was born in a prominent Muslim family of Khulna in 1964. He joined the Bangladesh Army as a cadet in 1984. He had a successful and eventful career as a member of Bangladesh Army since being commissioned in December 1985. After serving in different ranks and responsibilities with sincerity, dedication, commitment and patriotism, he retired from Bangladesh Army in August 2019. He also served in Bangladesh Embassy Muscat, Sultanate of Oman as Labour Counsellor and as UN peacekeeper in Sierra Leone.
S M Ferdous, completed BA from University of Chittagong and Masters in Defense Studies from National University in 1985. He also completed M.Phil in Human Resource Development from National Defense College in 2015.  He visited the USA, India, China, KSA, UAE, Qatar, Nepal, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Switzerland and many other countries. He is married and a proud father of one son and one daughter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MBL holds workshop on finance under green banking
Americans staying jobless for longer as C-19 stretches on
Nike racism ad sparks big response in Japan
UCB Investment Ltd appoints Tanzim Alamgir as CEO
NLI elects Morshed Alam as Chairman
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on buying spree
Xiaomi trade halted in Hong Kong by disclosure delay


Latest News
Chattogram win nail-biter against Rajshahi
Elderly man stabbed dead in Noakhali
Freedom Fighter Shahjaman Muzumder passes away
Israel gets new missile boat as Iran tensions surge
CWI happy with health safety protocol offered by BCB
Restriction on public gatherings an ominous sign: BNP
Appeal opens against acquittal of Briton convicted in Daniel Pearl murder
Voting in 61 municipalities on January 16
2 Mushiganj MPs contract COVID-19
2020 likely world's second hottest, U.N. says
Most Read News
Warrant issued against Baul singer Rita Dewan, 2 others
Bangladesh: 38 more deaths from COVID-19 reported in last 24hrs
7 get death in valiant FF Atiqullah murder case
3 Bangladeshis die from electrocution in Oman
7 Myanmar citizens held with around 3 lakh Yaba tablets in Teknaf
UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use
Arrest warrant issued against PK Haldar
Police find bomb-like objects near US Embassy in Dhaka
Over 2,500 US virus deaths in 24hrs: Johns Hopkins
Trial in Sagira Morshed murder case begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft