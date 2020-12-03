Video
Samsung Electronics keeps chairmanship vacant

Published : Thursday, 3 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

SEOUL, Dec 2: Electronics giant Samsung Electronics announced a small reshuffle of senior executives on Wednesday without replacing its recently deceased chairman or changing top leadership positions including that of vice chairman Jay Y. Lee.
Heir apparent Lee, whose father and Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee passed away in October, is currently facing two separate trials that analysts say could land him in jail for a second time.
With the trials' uncertain outcomes hanging over Lee, Samsung is seen taking its time before making big changes in leadership positions such as Lee rising to fill the vacant chairmanship, analysts said.
 "Practically he has been at the helm of the company for six years, since his father was hospitalised in 2014," said Park Sang-in, a professor at Seoul National University, adding that business conditions for Samsung were good and there was little need to change leadership.
"At least one of the trials will have to end before Lee may change position or cast a new vision for the company."    -Reuters


