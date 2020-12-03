UNDP, DA seek disability inclusive 8th 5-Year Plan

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Disability Alliance (DA) on sustainable development goals (SDGs) Bangladesh have called on the government for the disability inclusion in the 8th 5-Year Plan (2021-2021) of the country.

UNDP and DA-a network of 25 national and international organisations working for promoting disability rights in Bangladesh-have made this appeal to the government in a workshop titled "Making Disability Inclusive Social Security Policies and Programmes in Bangladesh" held at the InterContinental Dhaka, hotel on Wednesday.

Professor Dr. Shamsul Alam, Member, Planning Commission of Bangladesh, attended the workshop as the chief guest with Monsur Ahmed Choudhury, Trustee, Impact Foundation, as the chair.

The key-note papers presented by Aminul Arifeen from UNDP and Ayon Debnath from Sightsavers respectively showed that people with disabilities are the ones worst affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the coverage under the current social protection framework of Bangladesh Government for the people with disabilities is not sufficient.

Hence, both the presentations emphasized on enhanced disability inclusion in the 8th Five-Year Plan of the government with an extended allocation for people with disabilities in the upcoming 5-Year Plan of the country.

Speaking as the chief guest Dr. Shamsul Alam said: "The Government of Bangladesh is highly sensitive to ensuring the rights of the people with disabilities in Bangladesh. The Persons with Disabilities Rights and Protection Act 2013 has been enacted and the Action Plan on Disability has been prepared by the government in 2019."

Dr. Alam added that under the National Social Security Strategy the initiative has been taken to widen the coverage up to 1 million poor people with disabilities.

Amrita Rejina Rozario, Convener of the Disability Alliance on SDGs Bangladesh and Country Director of Sightsavers, said, "Though the government has widened the coverage of the social safety-net schemes further to include more of the marginalised population, the percentage of total safety-net budget in disability is still very low, around 2 per cent, which needs to be increased to a great extent."

On behalf of the persons with disabilities present in the workshop, Jahangir Alam emphasized on the inclusion of disability disaggregated data in the upcoming national census of Bangladesh-2021.

AHM Noman Khan, Executive Director, Centre for Disability in Development, mentioned that COVID-19 has put a hold to the education for children with disabilities in Bangladesh as accessible education is yet be ensured.

The participants of the workshop including several women with disabilities shared about the difficulties they are facing in terms of health, livelihood and gender issues. A video documentary presented in the event also showcased the sufferings of the people with disabilities in Bangladesh from COVID-19 pandemic.

