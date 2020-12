Advocate Md Golam Kibria, Central Executive Committee Member of Awami Jubo League, in a rejoinder refuted the report headlined "Allegations of money-for-posts haunts Gen Secy Nikhil", published in the Daily Observer on November 25.

In the rejoinder, he termed the report referring his name as "false, baseless, conspiratorial and motivated" which has damaged his name and Jubo League locally and internationally.