Thursday, 3 December, 2020, 12:01 AM
Home Back Page

BD-US ties to continue on its positive trajectory: Miller

Published : Thursday, 3 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller at a virtual meeting with the members of Editors' Council of Bangladesh said on Thursday that Bangladesh-US partnership will continue on its positive trajectory and deepen in 2021 as Bangladesh celebrates its 50th anniversary of independence.  
They discussed the Bangladesh-US relations and a wide range of bilateral issues, said the US Embassy on Wednesday. "Both the side highlighted the strength of US-Bangladesh relations during the meeting," the release said.  
The virtual conversation with Ambassador Miller is part of a new Editors' Council of Bangladesh initiative to engage with heads of diplomatic missions and other development partners working in Bangladesh.
During the virtual conversation, Ambassador Miller paid tribute to Bangladeshi journalists and media outlets for their tireless efforts during the ongoing pandemic to ensure the public has accurate, life-saving information about the novel corona virus, it added.
  Ambassador Miller spoke about the United States' continued commitment to working with Bangladesh to fight COVID-19 and expand trade and other areas of cooperation, including clean energy and countering terrorism.
He also reiterated US support, as the largest donor of humanitarian assistance and through political engagement, for a solution to the Rohingya crisis while ensuring safe, voluntary, sustainable, and dignified repatriation of the refugees back to their homes.


