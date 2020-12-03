No processions, rallies in city sans permission: DMP

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has urged all to refrain from organising processions, rallies and any mass gatherings in the metropolitan area without prior permission for the sake of overall safety of life and property.

"If anyone engages in such activities without taking prior permission, legal action will be taken against them," the DMP said in a press statement issued by DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam.

"It was noticed that different social, political and religious bodies are organising meetings, rallies and mass gatherings without taking prior permission from the appropriate authorities," the statement said.

"Traffic and public movement are being disrupted due to such activities on the city roads," it added.

The DMP sought cooperation from all sections of the people to maintain peace, law and order and public security in the metropolitan area.

According to the DMP Ordinance, taking prior permission from DMP commissioner is a must to hold such programmes and to use sound equipment in the DMP area in order to maintain the civic amenities of the general people, law and order and to control traffic.

"With the exception of this, it is not possible to maintain rules and regulations of processions and security of the people involved in organising such programmes. On the other hand, some parties or groups get the scope to destabilise law and order by organising rallies illegally," the statement added.







