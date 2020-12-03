Suspicious black bag found near US Embassy

Police on Wednesday recovered a suspicious black bag from near an annex building of the US Embassy at Baridhara in the capital.

The bomb disposal unit of the police found a tin can wrapped with tape and filled with sand and wires, but no explosives inside the bag, said Ashraful Islam, Deputy Commissioner (diplomatic division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Two young men left the bag on the footpath outside the building, which is far away from the main embassy complex, Ashraful said.

According to Gulshan police two people were waiting near the annex building entrance when two cars entered the building around 3:30pm.

The security guards asked them the reason of waiting there. One of them was holding a black bag. Facing questions from the security guards, both of them ran away throwing the bag on the spot.








