

Saima calls for CVF-COP26 action plan to address climate challenges

"For helping the most vulnerable and the marginalised individuals and communities, including persons with disability, health conditions and diverse cultural and religious belief, cope with the trauma of extreme climate events and natural disasters, we must learn from the best practices of the climate-resilient population," she said.

Saima was addressing a high-level dialogue titled 'CVF-COP 26 Dialogue: Meeting the Survival Deadline towards Maximal Resilience', organised by Bangladesh High Commission in London recently.

Chaired by Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem as part of the newly formed CVF High Commissioners/Ambassadors Forum in London, Lord Zac Goldsmith, Minister for Pacific, the Environment and COP26 at the UK FCDO, Md. Shahriar Alam MP, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Prof. Dr. Saleemul Huq, Chair of CVF Expert Advisory Group and Director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development and Prof Dr. Patrick Verkooijen, Chief Executive Officer, Global Center on Adaptation spoke at the high-level segment of the dialogue.

Abul Kalam Azad, Special Envoy to Bangladesh Presidency of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, presented the keynote paper at the dialogue which was participated, among others, by High Commissioners/ Ambassadors and diplomats of 40 CVF member countries based in London, said the High Commission on Wednesday.

CVF High Commissioners/Ambassadors representing South Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Caribbean and Central and South America also made their country statements on Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), adaptation and resilient strategies, climate financing, transition to low-carbon economies and loss and damage issues.

Lord Goldsmith reiterated the UK's call to the governments for stepping up finance for nature-based solutions (NBS), which provides around a third of the most cost-effective climate change mitigation.

He emphasised the UK's ambitious climate action plans as President-elect of COP26 as well as its long-term strategies towards a net-zero by 2050.

The UK Minister referred to his recent virtual visit to Bangladesh and praised Bangladesh's nature-based resilient programme.

He also reaffirmed COP26 Presidency's willingness to work closely with Bangladesh Presidency of the CVF and UK's climate financing commitments to support CVF countries' ambitious adaptation and resilience plans. Speaking as the chief guest, State Minister Md Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh remains one of the worst-affected victims of global emissions, despite having a negligible carbon footprint.

But the country has made remarkable progress in both adaptation and mitigation measures with strong political commitment and prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the resilience and strength of its people. -UNB







