Thursday, 3 December, 2020, 12:00 AM
7 to die for killing FF Atik  

Published : Thursday, 3 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Court Correspondent

Seven people were sentenced to death by a Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) in Dhaka on Wednesday for killing and burning the body of Atik Ullah Chowdhury, a valiant freedom fighter of Keraniganj in 2013.
The victim, Atik, was the former chairman of Konda Union Parishad under Keraniganj upazila, on the outskirts of the capital.
The death row convicts are Gulzar Hossain, Md Asif, Shihab Ahmed, Ahsanul Kabir Emon, Tajul Islam, Jahangir Khan, and Rafikul Islam.
Among the convicts Jahangir and Rafikul Islam are now in the jail while the rest are still at large.
Judge Abu Jafar Md Kamruzzaman of STT-1 delivered the judgement in presence of the three accused.
However, the tribunal acquitted an accused named Shampa as allegation brought against her could not be proved.
According to the case statement, Atik Ullah Chowdhury was a popular local Awami League leader. Another local ruling party leader Gulzar Hossain, also a convict, was jealous of Atik's popularity. There was a dispute between Gulzar and Atik over the nomination of chairman post that resulted in the killing of the local AL leader
With a view to hiding his identity, the accused burnt Atik's body by pouring kerosene. Locals and family members identified the body by seeing the documents and ATM card.
 Atik's son Saidur Rahman Faruk Chowdhury then filed the murder case with South Keraniganj Police Station.
After investigating the case, police filed a charge sheet against eight accused on January 31 in 2015. The court framed charges against the accused on July 2 the same year.
During the trial, the court examined 11 out of 21prosecution witnesses.
STT Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan conducted the case for the state while Advocate Azharul Islam and Adv Badiul Alam Bhuiyan defended the accused.


