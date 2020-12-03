Chinese, Indian FMs wish for speedy recovery of Momen

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yihas wishes for speedy recovery of Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

In a message on Wednesday, the Chinese Foreign Minister said China stands ready to provide any required support for quick recovery of Dr Momen.

Meanwhile, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has also sent a message to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen wishing his speedy recovery.

In his message, Jaishankar hoped that Dr Momen will recover soon and resume his routine works, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen tested positive for Covid-19 recently. He is now in good health and remains in isolation at home following doctors' recommendations.

Chinese Foreign Minister Yihas said it is a tough time for everybody and it is important to stay united at this challenging moment due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is essential to help each other at this moment," said the Chinese Foreign Minister, according to a release.







