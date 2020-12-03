Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 December, 2020, 12:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Zidane determined to turn around Real slump after latest Shakhtar defeat

Published : Thursday, 3 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

KIEV, DEC 2: Zinedine Zidane rubbished suggestions he could walk away from Real Madrid and said the Spanish giants did not deserve to lose after going down 2-0 to Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, their second defeat by the Ukrainians in this season's Champions League leaving their hopes of reaching the last 16 in the balance.
Substitutes Dentinho and Manor Solomon both scored second-half goals in Kiev as Shakhtar stunned the 13-time European champions again, having already won 3-2 in Madrid in October.
Shakhtar had lost their last two Group B matches against Borussia Moenchengladbach by an aggregate score of 10-0, but this victory allowed them to move above Real into second place in the group with one game remaining. Gladbach top the section by a point, while Shakhtar now have the upper hand on Real thanks to their superior head-to-head record.
However, Inter Milan's 3-2 win away to Gladbach not only kept the Italians alive, but also limited the damage for Real, who now know a win at home to the Germans next week will take them through, regardless of how Shakhtar fare in their last game.
Madrid have made it out of their group in every year since 1997 and so failure to qualify would be seen as a disaster, but Zidane said he would not leave the club he has so far led to three Champions League triumphs and two La Liga titles over two spells as coach.    -AFP
"I have the strength needed to turn the situation around and I am going to give everything to do that, so are the players," added the Frenchman, whose team also lost at the weekend, going down 2-1 at home to Alaves in La Liga. "We played well and we deserved more. We just need to lift our heads up and think about the next game."
Real were returning to the scene of their victory over Liverpool in the 2018 final, but they looked a shadow of their former selves in the cold and the snow in Kiev's Olympic Stadium, and the result further underlined how much they miss defensive talisman Sergio Ramos when he is not there.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zidane determined to turn around Real slump after latest Shakhtar defeat
Klopp delighted by one of his 'biggest nights' as youngsters see Liverpool through
Kohli becomes fastest cricketer to score 12000 ODI runs
Nababganj, Pirganj lock horns in opener today
India win tense final ODI after seeing off Maxwell threat
Eighth Covid case hits Pakistan cricketers in NZ
Day reaches Doha to join boys
Rabiul hauls four as Dhaka break jinx against Barisal


Latest News
Chattogram win nail-biter against Rajshahi
Elderly man stabbed dead in Noakhali
Freedom Fighter Shahjaman Muzumder passes away
Israel gets new missile boat as Iran tensions surge
CWI happy with health safety protocol offered by BCB
Restriction on public gatherings an ominous sign: BNP
Appeal opens against acquittal of Briton convicted in Daniel Pearl murder
Voting in 61 municipalities on January 16
2 Mushiganj MPs contract COVID-19
2020 likely world's second hottest, U.N. says
Most Read News
Warrant issued against Baul singer Rita Dewan, 2 others
Bangladesh: 38 more deaths from COVID-19 reported in last 24hrs
7 get death in valiant FF Atiqullah murder case
3 Bangladeshis die from electrocution in Oman
7 Myanmar citizens held with around 3 lakh Yaba tablets in Teknaf
UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use
Arrest warrant issued against PK Haldar
Police find bomb-like objects near US Embassy in Dhaka
Over 2,500 US virus deaths in 24hrs: Johns Hopkins
Trial in Sagira Morshed murder case begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft