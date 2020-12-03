Nababganj, Pirganj lock horns in opener today

The second edition of Bashundhara Kings BFSF Under-14 Academy Cup is rolling today (Thursday) with the teams from two ganjs, Nababganj Football Academy from Nababganj, Dhaka and Pirganj Football Academy from Pirganj, Rangpur engaging in the opener at 1:30pm on the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka.

On the other hand, Jalali Football Academy from Brahmanbaria and Harian Football Academy from Harian, Rajshahi will face off in the second match at 3:30pm at the same venue.

A total of 12 academy teams from different part of the country are playing the event arranged by the Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF), the largest platform of local football fans. Bashundhara Kings is the title sponsor of the event.

The academy cup has already brought attention of many with its first successful edition which helped different league clubs to identify some 180 talented young booters.

The champion team will receive Taka 100,000 and runner-up Taka 50,000 as cash prize along with

trophies, alike the previous year.

The participating teams will get taka 5,000 as participation money along with jerseys.







