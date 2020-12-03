Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 December, 2020, 12:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Eighth Covid case hits Pakistan cricketers in NZ

Published : Thursday, 3 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

WELLINGTON, DEC 2: An eighth member of Pakistan's cricket squad has tested positive for Covid-19 as the team undergoes quarantine in Christchurch, New Zealand health authorities said Wednesday.
The health department said there was one new confirmed case among the squad and a further two members were being investigated, adding to the seven who previously tested positive over the past week.
The department said the team would not be allowed to train together until doctors were confident it would not lead to more coronavirus cases.
Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield issued the team with a "final warning" last week for flouting social distancing protocols at their hotel.
No further breaches have been reported since.
Two of the original six cases last week were subsequently found to be historical, meaning they were not infectious, while the other four were active. A seventh member of the squad tested positive on Saturday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zidane determined to turn around Real slump after latest Shakhtar defeat
Klopp delighted by one of his 'biggest nights' as youngsters see Liverpool through
Kohli becomes fastest cricketer to score 12000 ODI runs
Nababganj, Pirganj lock horns in opener today
India win tense final ODI after seeing off Maxwell threat
Eighth Covid case hits Pakistan cricketers in NZ
Day reaches Doha to join boys
Rabiul hauls four as Dhaka break jinx against Barisal


Latest News
Chattogram win nail-biter against Rajshahi
Elderly man stabbed dead in Noakhali
Freedom Fighter Shahjaman Muzumder passes away
Israel gets new missile boat as Iran tensions surge
CWI happy with health safety protocol offered by BCB
Restriction on public gatherings an ominous sign: BNP
Appeal opens against acquittal of Briton convicted in Daniel Pearl murder
Voting in 61 municipalities on January 16
2 Mushiganj MPs contract COVID-19
2020 likely world's second hottest, U.N. says
Most Read News
Warrant issued against Baul singer Rita Dewan, 2 others
Bangladesh: 38 more deaths from COVID-19 reported in last 24hrs
7 get death in valiant FF Atiqullah murder case
3 Bangladeshis die from electrocution in Oman
7 Myanmar citizens held with around 3 lakh Yaba tablets in Teknaf
UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use
Arrest warrant issued against PK Haldar
Police find bomb-like objects near US Embassy in Dhaka
Over 2,500 US virus deaths in 24hrs: Johns Hopkins
Trial in Sagira Morshed murder case begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft