Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 December, 2020, 12:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Day reaches Doha to join boys

Published : Thursday, 3 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Sports Reporter

Day reaches Doha to join boys

Day reaches Doha to join boys

Bangladesh national football team head coach James Day Jamie who has recovered from COVID-19 recently reached Qatar capital Doha on Wednesday to join rest of the team as the team is preparing to face host in the joint qualification round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup scheduled for Tomorrow (Friday).
Day was tested positive for the novel virus on the 15th of November just when the team was busy playing the two practice matches against Nepal. Then, instead of the head coach, assistant couch Stuart Watkiss guided the boys.
The boys had already left for the qualifier two weeks back without head coach. As James was tested negative recently, he was cleared for flying to Qatar to join the boys. But, there is still a problem. The English man still needs to maintain a three-day mandatory quarantine while the game is in only two days. That is why Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is communicating with the Qatar authority to reduce the quarantine period for the coach s that he can coach the boys in the match.
In the meantime, the boys played two practice matches against two clubs of Qatar second division. They lost both matches, first by 3-2 against Qatar Army Football  Club and second to Lusail by 1-0.  
angladesh played a couple of practice matches against two local clubs at the Aspire Zone, losing both, first 3-2 against Military team, before 1-0 against, a second-division club.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zidane determined to turn around Real slump after latest Shakhtar defeat
Klopp delighted by one of his 'biggest nights' as youngsters see Liverpool through
Kohli becomes fastest cricketer to score 12000 ODI runs
Nababganj, Pirganj lock horns in opener today
India win tense final ODI after seeing off Maxwell threat
Eighth Covid case hits Pakistan cricketers in NZ
Day reaches Doha to join boys
Rabiul hauls four as Dhaka break jinx against Barisal


Latest News
Chattogram win nail-biter against Rajshahi
Elderly man stabbed dead in Noakhali
Freedom Fighter Shahjaman Muzumder passes away
Israel gets new missile boat as Iran tensions surge
CWI happy with health safety protocol offered by BCB
Restriction on public gatherings an ominous sign: BNP
Appeal opens against acquittal of Briton convicted in Daniel Pearl murder
Voting in 61 municipalities on January 16
2 Mushiganj MPs contract COVID-19
2020 likely world's second hottest, U.N. says
Most Read News
Warrant issued against Baul singer Rita Dewan, 2 others
Bangladesh: 38 more deaths from COVID-19 reported in last 24hrs
7 get death in valiant FF Atiqullah murder case
3 Bangladeshis die from electrocution in Oman
7 Myanmar citizens held with around 3 lakh Yaba tablets in Teknaf
UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use
Arrest warrant issued against PK Haldar
Police find bomb-like objects near US Embassy in Dhaka
Over 2,500 US virus deaths in 24hrs: Johns Hopkins
Trial in Sagira Morshed murder case begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft