

Day reaches Doha to join boys

Day was tested positive for the novel virus on the 15th of November just when the team was busy playing the two practice matches against Nepal. Then, instead of the head coach, assistant couch Stuart Watkiss guided the boys.

The boys had already left for the qualifier two weeks back without head coach. As James was tested negative recently, he was cleared for flying to Qatar to join the boys. But, there is still a problem. The English man still needs to maintain a three-day mandatory quarantine while the game is in only two days. That is why Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is communicating with the Qatar authority to reduce the quarantine period for the coach s that he can coach the boys in the match.

In the meantime, the boys played two practice matches against two clubs of Qatar second division. They lost both matches, first by 3-2 against Qatar Army Football Club and second to Lusail by 1-0.

angladesh played a couple of practice matches against two local clubs at the Aspire Zone, losing both, first 3-2 against Military team, before 1-0 against, a second-division club.







Bangladesh national football team head coach James Day Jamie who has recovered from COVID-19 recently reached Qatar capital Doha on Wednesday to join rest of the team as the team is preparing to face host in the joint qualification round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup scheduled for Tomorrow (Friday).Day was tested positive for the novel virus on the 15th of November just when the team was busy playing the two practice matches against Nepal. Then, instead of the head coach, assistant couch Stuart Watkiss guided the boys.The boys had already left for the qualifier two weeks back without head coach. As James was tested negative recently, he was cleared for flying to Qatar to join the boys. But, there is still a problem. The English man still needs to maintain a three-day mandatory quarantine while the game is in only two days. That is why Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is communicating with the Qatar authority to reduce the quarantine period for the coach s that he can coach the boys in the match.In the meantime, the boys played two practice matches against two clubs of Qatar second division. They lost both matches, first by 3-2 against Qatar Army Football Club and second to Lusail by 1-0.angladesh played a couple of practice matches against two local clubs at the Aspire Zone, losing both, first 3-2 against Military team, before 1-0 against, a second-division club.