Rabiul hauls four as Dhaka break jinx against Barisal



Players of Beximco Dhaka celebrating after taking wicket during the match against Fortune Barisal on Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. photo: BCB

Toss and field Dhaka, confined Rajshahi at a getable total of 108 runs for eight after absolute domination by their bowlers. Saif Hasan played his first match in the event and paired with skipper to open the innings. The young man however, failed in nerves test and returned sideline scoring nine runs. At that juncture Barisal were at 27 for one but couple of ducks followed by Saif was the root cause of Barishal's batting disaster. Tamim fought but not for long. The captain had gone for 31 runs. Robiul hunted all of the top four Barishal batters.

Young gun Towhid Hridoy, the leading scorer of the clash for Barishal, amassed 33 before being departed. Mehidy Miraz, the opener of the last three matches, was demoted in the batting order and sent at seven, was the 3rd Barishal batsman to reach a double digit figure. He managed 12 runs. Rest Barishal batsmen had gone for telephonic digits.

Beside Robiul, Shafiqul Islam scalped two while Rubel Hossain and Nayeem Hasan shared one wicket apiece for BD.

To defend ordinary 108, Barishal got early successes by virtue of couple of run outs. Robiul was sent as opening batsman. It was the 4th delivery of 3rd over. Tanvir Islam was the bowler and Naim Sheikh was on strike. Tanvir failed to grip the mighty return catch of Naim but the ball removed the none strikers' end bells touching Tanvir's hand when Robiul was half a yard away from the line. The poor chap was the innocent victim of nobody's mistake. Naim also went run out when he was at unlucky thirteen.

Tanzid Tamim, the young opener was sent at four, was the last BD batsman to get out. Junior Tamim amassed 22 runs before returning to the dugout. Skipper Mushfique was unbeaten with slow and steady 23 runs while Yasir Ali Rabbi showed power hitting during his unbeaten 44 off 30 ball's innings to wrap up the match. He articulated his innings with three boundaries and couple of over boundaries. Dhaka however, reached at 109 for three to ensure seven wickets' victory with seven balls to spare.

Mehidy was the only successful bowler for Barishal.

Robiul Islam named the Man of the Match for his bowling brilliance.







