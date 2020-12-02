Sacked Grameen Telecom staff demand reinstatement

A section of employees of Grameen Telecom, who were sacked, demanded immediate reinstatement to their jobs and to provide Workers Profit Partivipation Fund (WPPF).

They placed the demands at a human chain organized by Grameen Telecom Sramik-Karmachari Union, a trade union, in front of Grameen Bank Complex at Mirpur road in the capital on Wednesday.

The union claimed that a total of 99 employees of Grameen Telecom were sacked without its Managing Director amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic on October 25, which was held centring union activities.

Md Kamruzzaman, president of the union, said the employees were sacked illegally.

'We demand immediate reinstatement of the workers. We also demand to provide a WPPF, he added.

Firoz Mahmud Hasan, secretary of the union, urged the government and the authorities concerned to take necessary steps in this regard.