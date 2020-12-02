Desist from giving instigating statements on Bangabandhu sculpture: Faridul

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan on Tuesday urged all to refrain of giving instigating statements regarding installation of Bangabandhu's sculpture in Dhaka city.

"Everyone should be responsible in giving statement on the sensitive issue. There are thousands of sculptures in several Muslim countries. It would also be installed. There are solutions for all debates. Once we can organize a talk with the agitators, the problem will be solved," he said while talking with the delegation of Religious Reporters' Forum (RRF) at his Secretariat office.

The leaders of RRF led by its President Faizullah Bhuiyan and General Secretary on Tuesday met the state minister on a curtsey call and welcomed him presenting a bouquet.

RRF former president Shamsul Islam, vice president Moniruzzaman Uzzal, , joint secretary Mohammad Naymuddin, organizing secretary Kamruzzaman Bablu and finance secretary Mohd. Raqibul Haque were also present at the event.

Faridul Haque expressed his hope for resolving the debate holding discussion with the Islamic scholars.

He urged media for playing vital roles for keeping stable situation in the country reporting positively.

Regarding reopening Umrah for the Bangladeshis, the state minister said that the Saudi Arabian government hasn't yet given permission to start sending Umrah pilgrims. If they start giving permission, Bangladesh may get permission for limited pilgrims for Umrah.







