Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 December, 2020, 11:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Desist from giving instigating statements on Bangabandhu sculpture: Faridul

Published : Thursday, 3 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan on Tuesday urged all to refrain of giving instigating statements regarding installation of Bangabandhu's sculpture in Dhaka city.
"Everyone should be responsible in giving statement on the sensitive issue. There are thousands of sculptures in several Muslim countries. It would also be installed. There are solutions for all debates. Once we can organize a talk with the agitators, the problem will be solved," he said while talking with the delegation of Religious Reporters' Forum (RRF) at his Secretariat office.
The leaders of RRF led by its President Faizullah Bhuiyan and General Secretary on Tuesday met the state minister on a curtsey call and welcomed him presenting a bouquet.
RRF former president Shamsul Islam, vice president Moniruzzaman Uzzal, , joint secretary Mohammad Naymuddin, organizing secretary Kamruzzaman Bablu and finance secretary Mohd. Raqibul Haque were also present at the event.
Faridul Haque expressed his hope for resolving the debate holding discussion with the Islamic scholars.
He urged media for playing vital roles for keeping stable situation in the country reporting positively.
Regarding reopening Umrah for the Bangladeshis, the state minister said that the Saudi Arabian government hasn't yet given permission to start sending Umrah pilgrims. If they start giving permission, Bangladesh may get permission for limited pilgrims for Umrah.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sacked Grameen Telecom staff demand reinstatement
Desist from giving instigating statements on Bangabandhu sculpture: Faridul
Speakers for coastal people's rights
DMP arrests 73 for selling, consuming drugs in city
Death anniv
BGB seizes drugs worth Tk 85.49cr in November
Rampal plant will start power generation by end of 2021: BPDB
Historian Prof Ratan Lal dies


Latest News
Chattogram win nail-biter against Rajshahi
Elderly man stabbed dead in Noakhali
Freedom Fighter Shahjaman Muzumder passes away
Israel gets new missile boat as Iran tensions surge
CWI happy with health safety protocol offered by BCB
Restriction on public gatherings an ominous sign: BNP
Appeal opens against acquittal of Briton convicted in Daniel Pearl murder
Voting in 61 municipalities on January 16
2 Mushiganj MPs contract COVID-19
2020 likely world's second hottest, U.N. says
Most Read News
Role of social media in promoting SDGs
Newly elected committee of KUET Officers' Association pays a courtesy call on  VC
Novel coronavirus may enter brain via nose, study says
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz competition begins
Entry test in 19 varsities to be held under cluster system
Life term means 30yrs in jail depends on order: Appellate Division
City environment and upcoming dry season challenges in Bangladesh
Month of Victory begins today
Govt to distribute 30m Covid-19 vaccines for free
Cabinet warns of jail for not using masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft