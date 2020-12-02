Speakers for coastal people's rights

An independent virtual tribunal of experts on Tuesday said Bangladesh should put priority on the rights of coastal people dependent on coastal resources.

They also stressed the need for ensuring protection of marine biodiversity and ecology during implementation of the programmes of 'Blue Economy'.

A panel of international activists, experts and representatives from different global and local networks made the call.

Bangladesh's COAST Trust Deputy Executive Director Sanat Kumar Bhowmik and General Secretary of Pakistan-India Peoples' Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD) of India M.J. Vijayan moderated the tribunal, a press release of the organizers said.

Though Blue Economy has been emerging and projected as the Sustainable Economic Growth model, the tribunal finds the 'Blue Economic models' as the extension of the Neoliberal paradigm in South and Southeast Asia.

Indian expert Ms. A. Gandimathi presented a study on the blue economy titled 'The Blue Economy in Bangladesh: Exploring the Socio-Economic Political and Ecological Implications on the Coastal Communities'.







