Letter To the Editor

Impacts of pandemic on education system

Published : Thursday, 3 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Dear Sir

Corona pandemic has left the total educational sector to a stalemate. Distance learning proved to be very difficult for a country like Bangladesh. Students and families could not afford internet facilities. However, some could manage. But fluctuations in network and technical problems have always been creating difficulties for a student. As such, appearing at exams, lab and practical classes become very difficult.

Again, many students consider the system to be very challenging in terms of keeping concentration. For teachers, it becomes quite difficult to complete the lessons within the stipulated time. Again in the time of need many students cannot get the response of teachers and respective faculties. Public universities, schools and colleges have released many of their employees. Some are not even capable of giving salary to their employees including teachers and staffs.

The prevailing situation demands prompt and prudent action by the government. Otherwise, the developing nation like ours will eventually embrace the inevitable danger in near future. Therefore, a detail and exhaustive study on the effects of the pandemic in education sector is a must which may somehow help minimize the loss we already have and subsequently plan a viable solution to fight the future damage.

Syada Hasna Hena
North South University



