Three murdered in three districts

Three persons were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Sherpur, Gopalganj and Cox's Bazar, in two days.

SHERPUR: A woman has allegedly killed her seven-month-old boy in Nawkata area of the district town on Tuesday night.

Deceased Arafat Tasin was the son of Abu Sama of the area.

Police and local sources said the deceased's mother Nurunnahar was a mentally-imbalanced woman. She took Tasin and threw him to a pond near their house at night without notice of the family members. She fled away after the incident.

Later, police recovered the minor's body from the pond on Wednesday morning.

Sherpur Sadar Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: A man allegedly killed his cousin brother over family feud at Bagia Village under Maheshpur Union in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Md Shaheed Sheikh, 35, was the son of Abdur Razzak Sheikh of the village.

Following family feud, Md Robiul Sheikh, 45, son of Malek Sheikh of the village locked in a scuffle with Shaheed Sheikh in the evening. Later, the matter was solved in arbitration.

But, denying the decision of the arbitration, Robiul and his men attacked on Shaheed at night, and beat him mercilessly, leaving him seriously injured.

Shaheed was taken to Kashiani Hospital. Later, he died on the way to Dhaka.

Kashiani PS OC Md Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident and said, a case was under process in this connection.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A Bangladeshi shop owner was shot to death by unidentified miscreants in Mozambique.

Deceased Sarwar Uddin, 24, was the son of Rashid Ahmed Sawdagar of Boropara Village under Toitong Union in Pekua Upazila of the district.

The deceased's father said Sarwar went to the country five years back and had been running a grocery shop there. He came home last year, got married and went to the country again three months back.

The incident happened about 1:30am on Monday (the country's local time) when some masked robbers intruded his rented house and shot him to death, said Rashid.

However, he was buried in Mozambique on Monday following a namaz-e-janaza.

A Bangladeshi youth named Ehsan informed them about the matter over mobile phone, Rashid added.