Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 December, 2020, 11:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three murdered in three districts

Published : Thursday, 3 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondents

Three persons were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Sherpur, Gopalganj and Cox's Bazar, in two days.
SHERPUR: A woman has allegedly killed her seven-month-old boy in Nawkata area of the district town on Tuesday night.
Deceased Arafat Tasin was the son of Abu Sama of the area.
Police and local sources said the deceased's mother Nurunnahar was a mentally-imbalanced woman. She took Tasin and threw him to a pond near their house at night without notice of the family members. She fled away after the incident.
Later, police recovered the minor's body from the pond on Wednesday morning.
Sherpur Sadar Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident.
GOPALGANJ: A man allegedly killed his cousin brother over family feud at Bagia Village under Maheshpur Union in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Monday night.
Deceased Md Shaheed Sheikh, 35, was the son of Abdur Razzak Sheikh of the village.
Following family feud, Md Robiul Sheikh, 45, son of Malek Sheikh of the village locked in a scuffle with Shaheed Sheikh in the evening. Later, the matter was solved in arbitration.
But, denying the decision of the arbitration, Robiul and his men attacked on Shaheed at night, and beat him mercilessly, leaving him seriously injured.
Shaheed was taken to Kashiani Hospital. Later, he died on the way to Dhaka.
Kashiani PS OC Md Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident and said, a case was under process in this connection.
PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A Bangladeshi shop owner was shot to death by unidentified miscreants in Mozambique.
Deceased Sarwar Uddin, 24, was the son of Rashid Ahmed Sawdagar of Boropara Village under Toitong Union in Pekua Upazila of the district.
The deceased's father said Sarwar went to the country five years back and had been running a grocery shop there. He came home last year, got married and went to the country again three months back.
The incident happened about 1:30am on Monday (the country's local time) when some masked robbers intruded his rented house and shot him to death, said Rashid.
However, he was buried in Mozambique on Monday following a namaz-e-janaza.
A Bangladeshi youth named Ehsan informed them about the matter over mobile phone, Rashid added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three murdered in three districts
Campaign on corona held in Kishoreganj
Sugarcane growers and workers staged a sit-in on the road
Vice-Chairman of Bhaluka Upazila Parishad Md Rafiqul Islam Pintu
6 killed in road mishaps in 5 dists
Three Oman expatriates electrocuted
Illegal clinics, diagnostic centres mushroom at Patnitala
Free eye camp held at Jaldhaka


Latest News
Chattogram win nail-biter against Rajshahi
Elderly man stabbed dead in Noakhali
Freedom Fighter Shahjaman Muzumder passes away
Israel gets new missile boat as Iran tensions surge
CWI happy with health safety protocol offered by BCB
Restriction on public gatherings an ominous sign: BNP
Appeal opens against acquittal of Briton convicted in Daniel Pearl murder
Voting in 61 municipalities on January 16
2 Mushiganj MPs contract COVID-19
2020 likely world's second hottest, U.N. says
Most Read News
Role of social media in promoting SDGs
Newly elected committee of KUET Officers' Association pays a courtesy call on  VC
Novel coronavirus may enter brain via nose, study says
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz competition begins
Entry test in 19 varsities to be held under cluster system
Life term means 30yrs in jail depends on order: Appellate Division
City environment and upcoming dry season challenges in Bangladesh
Month of Victory begins today
Govt to distribute 30m Covid-19 vaccines for free
Cabinet warns of jail for not using masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft