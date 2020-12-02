Video
Campaign on corona held in Kishoreganj

Published : Thursday, 3 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Dec 2: An awareness campaign on ensuring hygiene in combating possible second wave of coronavirus was held in the district town on Tuesday.
Kishoreganj Municipality Battery Powered Easy-bike Owners' Cooperative Society organised the programme.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Sarwar Murshed Chowdhury presided over the campaign.
It was addressed, among others, by Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, Additional DC (General) Golam Mustafa, Additional Police Super (Crime) Tahiyat Ahmed Chowdhury, District Social Welfare Deputy Director Md Kamruzzaman Khan, District Awami League Forest and Environment Secretary Anayet Karim Omi, Senior Vice-President of Kishoreganj Chamber of Commerce and Industries Khalequzzaman, Kishoreganj Municipality Battery Powered Easy-bike Owners' Cooperative Society General Secretary Zia Uddin.
Executive Magistrate Obaidur Rahman Sohel conducted the campaign.


