6 killed in road mishaps in 5 dists

Six persons including two women were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Dinajpur, Kurigram, Manikganj, Cox's Bazar and Chandpur, in two days.

DINAJPUR: An elderly man was killed and another injured in a collision between an easy-bike and a motorcycle in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nurul Huda, 70, a resident of Polashbari Village.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nawabganj Police Station (PS) Ashok Kumer Chowhan said a motorcycle collided head-on with an easy-bike in Chawkdalu area in the morning, which left a passenger of the easy-bike dead on the spot and the motorcyclist critically injured.

The injured was taken to Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A former union parishad (UP) chairman was killed in a road accident in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Nuruzzaman Mondal, 70, was the former chairman of Raiganj UP in the upazila.

Local sources said a trolley hit a motorcycle carrying Nuruzzaman in front of Andharijhar Girls High School on the Kurigram-Bhurungamari Highway about 8:30pm, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Kurigram Sadar General Hospital, but later died on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

MANIKGANJ: A teenage boy was killed as a bus ran over him at Ghior Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Sayeed, 18, was the son of Kurman Ali of Sholdhara Village under Baniajuri Union.

Eyewitnesses said the boy was crossing the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Pukhria Bus Stand area. Suddenly, a bus of Sakura Paribahan ran over him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Confirming the matter, Ghior PS Sub-Inspector Azahar Mia said police seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A woman was crushed under a soil-laden pickup van in Ghosal Para Village under Ujantia Union in Pekua Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Amena Begum, 46, was the wife of Nurul Islam of the village.

Local UP Member Siddik Ahmad said the pickup van was carrying soil for filling up a pond of one Rezaul Karim Kalu of the village in the morning. At one stage, the van dashed Amena Begum, leaving her seriously injured.

Later, she died at Pekua Government Hospital.

FARIDGANJ, CHANDPUR: Two people, including an auto-rickshaw driver, were killed and another one was injured as an oil-laden lorry smashed the vehicle in Faridganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Ruma Begum, 30, of Charborali Village, and CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver Jahangir of Raipur Upazila in Laxmipur District.

Local sources said front wheel of the oil-laden lorry of Meghna Oil punctured on the way to Faridganj from Raipur about 7:45am. Later, it rammed into the auto-rickshaw and then fell on a roadside ditch that left three seriously injured.

The trio were rushed to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctors declared two dead. Injured Mamun was sent to Chandpur Sadar Hospital for better treatment.







