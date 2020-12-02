Three Oman expatriates electrocuted

NOAKHALI, Dec 2: Three expatriates including two siblings of Subarnachar Upazila in the district were electrocuted in Oman on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Mostafa and Nasir, hailed from Sataish Dron Village under Char Amanullah Union, and Alamgir of Ansar Miar Haat area under No. 7 Purba Charbata Union in the upazila. They had been living in Oman for 15 years.

Local sources said they were electrocuted while working in Al Wafi area of Oman.

