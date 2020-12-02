Illegal clinics, diagnostic centres mushroom at Patnitala

PATNITALA, NAOGAON, Dec 2: Illegal clinics and diagnostic centres are mushrooming in Patnitala Upazila of the district.

Yet the concerned department is taking no step to monitor this.

As a result, innocent people are suffering much.

According to reliable sources, there are about 50 clinics and diagnostic centres in the upazila. In these health care centres, incidents like pre- and post-delivery death, operational death and child death are almost regular.

Using attractive name or title, these centres are cheating common people in different ways.

On November 18, the death of a young woman Tania Akhter Meem, 20, by hanging at Islamia Clinic & Diagnostic Centre has exposed their ill faces. Their activities and qualities have been objected. Behind the scene, many have alleged their illegal activities.

There are about 20 diagnostic centres and 15 private clinics and hospitals in different areas of Patnitala.

According to the data of Civil Surgeon's office, there are 12 unlicensed health care centres. These are Jamjam Clinic, Al-Madina Nursing Home & Diagnostic Centre, Islamia General Hospital, Holy Clinic, Nazipur Digital Eye Hospital, Grameen Diagnostic Centre, Padma Diagnostic Centre Madhail, Patnitala Diabetes Samity, Jahanara Diagnostic Centre, Microlab Diagnostic Centre, Life Care Clinic & Diagnostic Centre, and Bangladesh Adhunik Diagnostic Centre.

Of these, Holy Clinic and Bangladesh Adhunik Diagnostic Centre have applied for licence renewal.

Ignoring rules and regulations, these unlicensed centres are running businesses in the upazila for a long time.

There are 10 licence holding clinics and diagnostic centres. But their licences have not been renewed. These are: Shirina Clinic & Diagnostic Centre, Apollo Clinic & Diagnostic Centre, Aloha Shasthya Seba Hospital & Diagnostic Centre, Saj Diagnostic Centre, Popular Diagnostic Centre, The Square Diagnostic Centre, Fair Diagnostic Centre and Holy Diagnostic Centre. Most of these have applied for licence renewal.

An investigation found no legal standards at most clinics and diagnostic centres.

Though few of these have managed approval somehow, these are backdated. Cute girls from needy families are being appointed. Later they are being used in illicit acts. Such allegations have been made against a number of clinics and diagnostic centres.

There is an allegation of suppressing the deaths of patients due to wrong treatment at the clinics. Such occurrence is open secret. But legal action is not being taken by authorities concerned against illegal clinic and diagnostic centres. The reason remains unknown.

Yet since the sealing of Islamia Clinic by mobile court recently in the wake of recovering the hanging body of its receptionist, common people are seeing a silver lining.

Upazila Health Officer Dr Khalid Saifullah said, "Legal measure will be taken against the illegal clinics and diagnostic centres. We have already closed a clinic."

Naogaon Civil Surgeon Dr ABM Abu Hanif said, no illegal clinic or diagnostic centre will be allowed. Mobile court will be conducted soon.

Patnitala Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Liton Sarker said, "We will conduct drive any time."







