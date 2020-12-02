Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 December, 2020, 11:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Thai PM wins  crucial legal battle to stay in office

Published : Thursday, 3 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

BANGKOK, Dec 2: Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, under pressure from months of street protests, survived a legal challenge on Wednesday over his living arrangements that could have seen him thrown out of office.
The kingdom's nine-judge constitutional court ruled that Prayut was not guilty of conflict of interest by living in an army residence after leaving the military.
"The status of General Prayut Chan-O-Cha as prime minister and defence minister remains unchanged," the head judge said.
The court ruled that Prayut's status as prime minister entitled him to live in the house even though he stepped down as army chief in 2014.
After the verdict, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said Prayut was "working as usual and following his official schedule as normal".
The ruling, though widely expected, is likely to inflame the protest movement that has shaken Thailand since July calling for Prayut, who came to power in a 2014 coup, to quit.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Zealand’s Ardern declares ‘climate emergency’
Israel’s coalition government inches towards collapse
Thai PM wins  crucial legal battle to stay in office
Saudi denies role in Iranian nuclear scientist’s killing
Azerbaijan controls last district
FB News to launch next year
China ready to talk to NATO
Mum in Sweden arrested for locking son up for decades


Latest News
Chattogram win nail-biter against Rajshahi
Elderly man stabbed dead in Noakhali
Freedom Fighter Shahjaman Muzumder passes away
Israel gets new missile boat as Iran tensions surge
CWI happy with health safety protocol offered by BCB
Restriction on public gatherings an ominous sign: BNP
Appeal opens against acquittal of Briton convicted in Daniel Pearl murder
Voting in 61 municipalities on January 16
2 Mushiganj MPs contract COVID-19
2020 likely world's second hottest, U.N. says
Most Read News
Role of social media in promoting SDGs
Newly elected committee of KUET Officers' Association pays a courtesy call on  VC
Novel coronavirus may enter brain via nose, study says
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz competition begins
Entry test in 19 varsities to be held under cluster system
Life term means 30yrs in jail depends on order: Appellate Division
City environment and upcoming dry season challenges in Bangladesh
Month of Victory begins today
Govt to distribute 30m Covid-19 vaccines for free
Cabinet warns of jail for not using masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft