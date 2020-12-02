2 foreign airlines’ staff involved in human trafficking  from BD: CID

The employees of two foreign airlines were involved in trafficking people from Bangladesh to Middle Eastern and European countries, according to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Police.

The CID declined to name the two foreign airlines at a press conference organised in the capital on Tuesday to brief the media about a red corner notice issued on six absconding

accused in human-trafficking cases through the Interpol.

The employees of the airlines sent passengers with single ticket, which was the "wrong thing to do", said CID chief Mahbubur Rahman, an additional inspector general of police, at a press briefing at CID office.

No-one can travel with single tickets to attend seminar, get medical treatment or tour, he said. The airlines have also noticed the matter, he said.

He said: "Most of the trafficking victims were sent abroad on either visitor or conference visas. Such travelers should have return air tickets which the victims did not have." "In our investigation, we found that two foreign airlines transported most of the victims abroad which cannot be a coincidence," he said.

Asked whether the immigration officials had any responsibilities for letting the passengers go abroad with single tickets, he said the immigration officials had been shown "incorrect" return tickets. "The airlines people knew it and they were involved," said the CID chief. He also said that the CID have interrogated some officials of the two airlines at its office.