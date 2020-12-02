Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 December, 2020, 8:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

2 foreign airlines’ staff involved in human trafficking  from BD: CID

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

The employees of two foreign airlines were involved in trafficking people from Bangladesh to Middle Eastern and European countries, according to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Police.
The CID declined to name the two foreign airlines at a press conference organised in the capital on Tuesday to brief the media about a red corner notice issued on six absconding
accused in human-trafficking cases through the Interpol.
The employees of the airlines sent passengers with single ticket, which was the "wrong thing to do", said CID chief Mahbubur Rahman, an additional inspector general of police, at a press briefing at CID office.
No-one can travel with single tickets to attend seminar, get medical treatment or tour, he said. The airlines have also noticed the matter, he said.
He said: "Most of the trafficking victims were sent abroad on either visitor or conference visas. Such travelers should have return air tickets which the victims did not have."  "In our investigation, we found that two foreign airlines transported most of the victims abroad which cannot be a coincidence," he said.
Asked whether the immigration officials had any responsibilities for letting the passengers go abroad with single tickets, he said the immigration officials had been shown "incorrect" return tickets. "The airlines people knew it and they were involved," said the CID chief. He also said that the CID have interrogated some officials of the two airlines at its office.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 foreign airlines’ staff involved in human trafficking  from BD: CID
Globe Biotech cancels vaccine trial contract with icddr,b
BD to hold world peace conference: Momen
Saudi allows Israel commercial planes to use its airspace
India plans dam on Brahmaputra to offset Chinese construction upstream
31 C-19 deaths, 2,293 infections in a day
EC to provide Unique ID from Jan 1
Life term means 30yrs in jail if not mentioned ‘unto death’


Latest News
Two thirds of world’s school-age children have no internet access
23rd anniversary of CHT Peace Treaty on Wednesday
Fans return to English grounds
Iran's parliament approves bill to stop UN's nuclear inspections
Hanging body of minor recovered in Jamalpur
BNP leader Nazrul Islam in hospital with corona infections
China's sample-return Moon mission touches down
Businessman Noor Ali, wife granted bail in fraudulent case
US offers free online course to improve business, entrepreneurship knowledge
Mash back in training
Most Read News
Role of social media in promoting SDGs
Newly elected committee of KUET Officers' Association pays a courtesy call on  VC
Novel coronavirus may enter brain via nose, study says
Life term means 30yrs in jail depends on order: Appellate Division
City environment and upcoming dry season challenges in Bangladesh
Govt to distribute 30m Covid-19 vaccines for free
Month of Victory begins today
Entry test in 19 varsities to be held under cluster system
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz competition begins
Cabinet warns of jail for not using masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft