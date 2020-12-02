Globe Biotech cancels vaccine trial contract with icddr,b

Globe Biotech Limited, Bangladesh's lone coronavirus vaccine candidate, has cancelled its contract with International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b), alleging that the health institution is not showing much interest to conduct human trials of Globe's vaccine BANCOVID.

The local pharmaceutical group signed a memorandum of understanding with

the icddr,b on October 14 to advance the trial process of BANCOVID,

Dr Mohammad Mohiuddin, manager (quality and regulatory operations) of Globe Biotech Limited, confirmed the matter on Tuesday.

Dr Mohiuddin said, "We've cancelled our agreement with icddr,b on Monday as the institution is not showing enough interest to conduct the vaccine's third trial. After that, we've discussed with the Health Ministry about selecting next contract research organisation (CRO). We'll make an agreement with someone very soon," he said

On July 2, Globe Biotech announced that they were developing a Covid-19 vaccine as they had completed preliminary animal trials successfully.

On October 5, they said they had received "very promising" results from the pre-clinical trials on rabbits and mice.





