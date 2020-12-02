Video
Wednesday, 2 December, 2020
BD to hold world peace conference: Momen

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh will organise a world peace conference 2021, marking the 50th year of the country's Liberation War and birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The conference will be held as part of promoting a culture of peace and tolerance, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday.
He was speaking at the first lecture of the
Bangabandhu Lecture Series hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"Bangabandhu was a proponent of peace. We should inculcate the culture of tolerance irrespective of caste, creed, ethnicity and religion," said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen while delivering a written speech at the inaugural session of the 'Bangabandhu Lecture Series' via a virtual platform.
He said Bangladesh will hold seminars and exhibitions next year in over 60 Bangladesh missions where Bangabandhu Centers were established to showcase Bangladesh, her achievements and the values of peace and tolerance.
Foreign Minister said there cannot be any development without peace and peace is hampered when there is a lack of tolerance for difference of opinions and faith.
The Rohingyas in Myanmar were uprooted because of the venom of intolerance, he added.
Stating Bangabandhu's foreign policy principle 'friendship to all and malice to none' he said Bangladesh continues to maintain the policy and opposes violence and wars.
Momen said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman spent his entire life to empower people, alleviate poverty, promotion of democracy and rule of law.
He wanted to ensure food for all people who faced serious deprivation and injustice during the Pakistan regime.
He said Bangladesh is a food-sufficient country and a vibrant economy from what was once dubbed as bottomless basket.
Bangladesh is rapidly developing in economic and social terms. However, given that the country has undertaken a number of mega infrastructure projects, critics fear a debt trap, which actually is not right.
The country's borrowing from China is only 6.5 percent, while it is only 1.3 percent from India. Also, the cost of borrowing will not shoot up, he said.
"We will become a developed nation, a Shonar Bangla by 2041," Momen said.


