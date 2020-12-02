31 C-19 deaths, 2,293 infections in a day

The country saw 31 more deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the virus to 6,675, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 2,293 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in

the country to 467,225,

Besides, 2,513 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recovery to 383,224 with an 82.02 per cent recovery rate.

As many as 15,501 samples were tested at 118 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,788,202 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 14.79 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.76 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

Among the 31 deceased, 17 were men and 14 were women. They all died at different hospitals across the country. Of them, 23 died in Dhaka, five in Chattogram, one each in Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim's shows that 5,116 of the total deceased were men and 1,559 were women.

Some 1,162 people have been placed in quarantine in the last 24 hours. Now, 40,783 people are in quarantine across the country.

So far, 3,588 have died in Dhaka division, 1,262 in Chattogram, 407 in Rajshahi, 498 in Khulna, 219 in Barishal, 266 in Sylhet, 301 in Rangpur, and 134 in Mymensingh divisions.

Bangladesh is seeing 2743.44 infections, 2250.20 recoveries, and 39.19 deaths per million.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 6,000 on November 4.

However, confirmed Covid-19 cases worldwide have exceeded 63.1 million with over 1.4 million fatalities on Tuesday, according to the latest JHU tally.

According to the data, 63,192,543 people were found infected with Covid-19 while the death toll from the virus climbed to 1,467,174 as of Tuesday.







